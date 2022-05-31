Man found shot to death in Panorama City neighborhood

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death near a Range Rover in Panorama City early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they initially received multiple 911 calls regarding a car crash in the 8600 block of Willis Street, located near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Cedors Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound near the SUV involved in a collision. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and investigators said the car was riddled with bullet holes.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities and a description of the suspect was not available.

LAPD investigators are currently canvassing the area for surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

