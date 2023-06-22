Palmdale toddler, father reported missing

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help with finding a toddler and father last seen in Palmdale.

Two-year-old King Josiah Johnson was last seen Thursday at 6 p.m. in the 39000 block of 180th Street E. He is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 27 pounds, with brown curly hair, brown eyes, and he has a scar on his belly button. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

King Josiah Johnson. (Los Angeles County's Sheriff's Department)

Officials believe he’s with his father, 55-year-old Stacy Deral Seymore and there is concern for King’s well-being.

Stacy Deral Seymore (Los Angeles County's Sheriff's Department)

Seymore is six feet tall and weighs an estimated 170 pounds. He is possibly driving a dark blue Dodge Ram truck with work gear in the back and a broken window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.