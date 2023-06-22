Expand / Collapse search

Palmdale toddler, father reported missing

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Palmdale
Toddler, father reported missing in Palmdale

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating critical missing toddler, King Josiah Johnson.

LANCASTER, Calif. - Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help with finding a toddler and father last seen in Palmdale

Two-year-old King Josiah Johnson was last seen Thursday at 6 p.m. in the 39000 block of 180th Street E. He is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 27 pounds, with brown curly hair, brown eyes, and he has a scar on his belly button. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants. 

King Josiah Johnson. (Los Angeles County's Sheriff's Department)

Officials believe he’s with his father, 55-year-old Stacy Deral Seymore and there is concern for King’s well-being. 

Stacy Deral Seymore  (Los Angeles County's Sheriff's Department)

Seymore is six feet tall and weighs an estimated 170 pounds. He is possibly driving a dark blue Dodge Ram truck with work gear in the back and a broken window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466. 