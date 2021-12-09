Palmdale Sheriffs want to remind you that U-turns on red are illegal

The Palmdale station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has been noticing one law that local drivers are breaking constantly. In a Facebook post Thursday, the Palmdale Station wanted to clear the air about making a U-turn on a red arrow.

According to the post, many of the people sheriffs gave tickets to this week "genuinely thought" that U-turns on red arrows were legal if traffic was clear. "If the light is red, whether traffic is clear or not, it is NOT legal for you to make a U-turn," the sheriffs say. "You may ONLY turn right on a red light, unless there are signs posted stating otherwise ('No Right Turn on Red')."

Similarly, "No U-turn" signs are applicable even when the light is green.

The Palmdale Sheriff's station says that it's going to be conducting similar traffic operations over the coming weeks and months, always at different locations throughout the city. To help, here are some other places where U-turns are illegal, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles:

At or on a railroad crossing.

On a divided highway by crossing a dividing section, curb, strip of land, or two sets of double yellow lines.

Where you cannot see clearly 200 feet in each direction because of a curve, hill, rain, fog, or other reason.

Where a "No U-turn" sign is posted.

When other vehicles may hit you.

On a one-way street.

In front of a fire station. Never use a fire station driveway to turn your vehicle around.

In business districts. Areas with churches, apartments, multifamily housing units, and public buildings (except schools) are also considered to be business districts. Turn only at an intersection, unless a sign prohibits it, or where openings are provided for turns.

