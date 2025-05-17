Palm Springs car explosion believed to be intentional, city says: 1 dead

The Brief An explosion damaged several businesses in Palm Springs on Saturday. The city of Palm Springs says the explosion "appears to be an intentional act of violence." At least one person has been killed in the blast.



An explosion rocked the city of Palm Springs on Saturday morning, in what investigators said may be "an intentional act of violence." Federal officials are investigating.

What we know:

The City of Palm Springs Facebook page confirmed that a car exploded around 11 a.m. Saturday, on North Indian Canyon Drive near East Tachevah Drive.

According to investigators, the explosion "appears to be an intentional act of violence," and that at least one person was killed in the blast.

Fire crews responded to the scene. Video from the area showed multiple buildings had been damaged, and crews were working to put out several fires. Multiple buildings were damaged in the explosion, some severely, officials said.

The explosion happened just outside American Reproductive Centers, an in vitro fertilization clinic. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, a car exploded near the building.

Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on scene investigating.

What they're saying:

Nima Tabrizi, 37, of Santa Monica, told the Associated Press that he was inside a nearby cannabis dispensary when he felt a massive explosion.

"The building just shook, and we go outside and there's massive cloud smoke," Tabrizi tikd the AP.

"Crazy explosion. It felt like a bomb went off. ... We went up to the scene, and we saw human remains."

What we don't know:

The person who was killed in the blast has not yet been identified.

FOX 11 has reached out to the ATF for comment but has not yet heard back.