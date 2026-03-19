Palisades high students on stage for first time since Jan. 2025 wildfires

The Brief Students at Palisades Charter High School are performing "Rent" on campus for the first time since wildfires devastated their school. The production marks an emotional and healing return for students, including those who lost homes in the fire. Students contributed to rebuilding the production from scratch, strengthening their sense of community.



The curtains are back up at Palisades Charter High School, and students are taking the stage for the first time since last January's wildfires devastated their campus.

Music fills the halls with Palisades Charter High School for the first time in 14 months, and not just any music — signature songs from the smash hit "Rent."

"This is our return to Pali, this is our first show back on campus," says Cheri Smith.

Smith, who is a theater and dance instructor at Palisades Charter High School, is not just helping direct the production of "Rent," she was also part of the Angel company cast for the Broadway national tour of "Rent."

"I'm fortunate to have been able to bring in that experience with our students here," said Smith.

"For me, it's been a really cathartic experience," said Ella White.

For many students, especially seniors like Ella White, who lost her home in the Palisades fire, the ability to perform under the lights has been healing.

"It just feels like we're one big family, and I'm honestly happiest when I'm at rehearsal," said White.

Students are acting in the beloved musical that is set in the East Village of New York City.

But they've also had their hands in everything from the set to the costume design, which had been stripped away after last January's wildfires.

"We had lost everything, all of our sets and props and costumes," said Smith.

"It was very somber, but getting the news that we were going to get to come back here was everything," said Avery Anderson.

The students at Palisades Charter High School were always close, but being able to return to the stage after months of recovery has made them even stronger.

"This show just brings everybody together, and it's such a strong-knit group, and we're all just working hard, and we all just want everybody to enjoy it," said Anderson.