Palisades Fire: Impact on Southern California beaches

The Brief The aftermath of the Palisades fire has raised concerns about water quality along the Los Angeles coastline. Environmental advocates with Heal the Bay are collecting samples to assess bacteria levels and potential contaminants. Experts predict it could take months to years for water quality and affected communities to return to normalcy.



In the wake of the devastating Palisades Fire, concerns about water quality have risen, especially with more rain on the way.

Environmental advocates and public health officials are closely monitoring the situation, urging the public to follow all warnings and avoid ocean water near burn areas due to potential contamination.

Impact on the coastline

What we know:

The Palisades Fire has left a significant impact on the coastline, with charred debris visible along the water's edge.

Environmental advocates with Santa Monica-based Heal the Bay are actively collecting water and sand samples to test for bacteria levels and other contaminants like heavy metals and PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls).

The fire resulted in the burning of not just brush, but also homes and their contents, leading to elevated levels of contaminants.

What we don't know:

While samples are being collected, there is currently no standardized protocol for testing the specific contaminants resulting from the Palisades Fire.

That means full results are not yet available, leaving some uncertainty about the full extent of the pollution.

More rain on the way raises concerns

Local perspective:

Los Angeles public health officials have shut down beaches near burn areas and issued warnings following recent rains since the presence of toxic debris and substances in the water poses a risk to both humans and marine life.

The public is strongly advised to avoid ocean water in these areas, as it is deemed unsafe.

Time will tell

What's next:

The impact on ocean life and the environment will take time to fully assess, advocates said.

Experts predict that it will take months to years for the beaches to reopen and for water quality to return to normal levels. In the meantime, the focus remains on monitoring and addressing pollution to ensure public safety and environmental recovery.