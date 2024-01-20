Expand / Collapse search

Pacoima hit-and-run: Man killed after being hit by 3 separate cars

Pacoima
Family mourns triple hit-and-run victim

Francisco Garcia was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pacoima. Garcia was hit by three cars while crossing the street before he eventually died.

LOS ANGELES - A family is in mourning after a man was left for dead after being hit by three separate cars and left for dead in Pacoima earlier this month. 

It happened just before midnight on Jan. 12, on San Fernando Road, just south of Montague St., in Pacoima.

Police said Francisco Garcia was trying to cross the street when he was hit by a white pickup truck in the northbound lanes. Garcia tried to get up, but was then hit by another car, which tossed him to the southbound lanes, where he was struck a third time. No one stopped. 

"It's so hard, just to know the fact that they just left him there, and he was trying to get up from the floor," said sister Norma Garcia.

PREVIOUS: A man was killed after he was struck by three different vehicles in Pacoima. The victim has not yet been identified. Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.

Norma Garcia said her brother had mental health and drug problems, which led him to homelessness, but said her brother was still loved and did not deserve his fate.

"I just want justice," she said. "And I want them (the drivers) to step up to it, because they should not have left him there. I just need justice for him and for my family."

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.