Pacific Park ferris wheel lights up with Memorial weekend salute

Santa Monica's iconic Pacific Park Ferris Wheel is flying an animated American flag and presenting red, white and blue light shows throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

RELATED: US airports anticipate record travel amid Memorial Day weekend

The special salute to military personnel who died in service, organizers said the 130-foot-tall Pacific Wheel's 174,000 LED lights -- on the world's only solar-powered Ferris Wheel -- will put on quite a show as riders are lifted nine stories high over the Santa Monica Pier.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.



You can see the spectacle from 8 p.m. to midnight through Monday. A live

broadcast of the wheel's light program will be available at www.pacpark.com/live.



Pacific Park's rides, including the Pacific Wheel, are currently open to the public. Guests can purchase ride tickets online in advance of their visit.