Bicyclist hit by car on Pacific Coast Highway near Dana Point

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:50PM
Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - SkyFOX is over an active police investigation on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Dana Point area.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call of a cyclist being hit by a car near Crown Valley Parkway and East Pacific Coast Highway.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital after the crash, OCFA said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The crash shut down parts of the Pacific Coast Highway, officials say.

As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been announced by officials.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.