P-22 memorial tickets go on sale to the public

Tickets go on sale Monday morning for members of the public who would like to attend a memorial service for Los Angeles' beloved mountain lion, P-22.

The celebration of life for P-22 is scheduled for noon on Feb. 4 at the Greek Theatre. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and tickets are general admission (there is no reserved seating). Parking is $20.

The service will feature music, dancing, and food.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

While tickets are free, Ticketmaster said "prices may fluctuate, based on demand, at any time." Tickets are limited to four per person and are available on a first come, first-serve basis.

"We will all be grappling with the loss for some time, trying to make sense of a Los Angeles without this magnificent wild creature. Let’s come together as a community to celebrate his remarkable life," the event description read.

Those interested in purchasing tickets are advised to visit the website 10 minutes in advance to complete certain steps before the sale begins.

The photogenic mountain lion was euthanized in December due to severe injuries suffered in a likely automobile accident.

The puma, who became the face of an international effort to save California's endangered mountain lion population, was widely mourned following the news of his death, several days after he was captured in a Los Feliz backyard and found to be injured, severely underweight and suffering from other ailments.

The lion, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the 405 and 101 freeways to reach his recent roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.

He was believed to be about 11 or 12 years old, making him the oldest cat in the NPS' study of Southland lions. He is believed to have been born in the Santa Monica Mountains, somehow finding his way to his tiny, nine-square- mile home in Griffith Park, separated from his birth area by two of the busiest freeways in the world.

Defying expectations, he persisted for more than 10 years in the smallest home range that has ever been recorded for an adult male mountain lion.

He was initially captured and outfitted with a tracking collar in 2012. At the time of his last capture, he weighed 123 pounds.

City News Service contributed to this report.