Expand / Collapse search

Oxnard teen earns MBA at 17

By
Published  September 29, 2025 7:25am PDT
Education
FOX 11
Oxnard teen earns MBA at 17

Oxnard teen earns MBA at 17

Taheem Johnson has graduated with an MBA in informational technology management from Western Governors University, one of their youngest graduates ever.

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old from Oxnard has made history as one of the youngest graduates to ever earn an MBA from Western Governors University.
    • Taheem Johnson graduated with a master's degree in information technology management.
    • Johnson plans to pursue both a doctorate and law school next.

LOS ANGELES - A local teen is making history at the age of just 17. 

What we know:

Taheem Johnson from Oxnard has become one of the youngest graduates ever from Western Governors University after earning an MBA in information technology management. 

WGU is an online-only university, and Johnson's graduation ceremony was held in Chicago over the weekend.

Johnson credits his photographic memory and his grandparents from Fiji for inspiring him. 

What's next:

Following his master's degree, Johnson plans to attend both a doctorate program and law school.

EducationOxnardVentura County