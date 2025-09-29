Oxnard teen earns MBA at 17
LOS ANGELES - A local teen is making history at the age of just 17.
What we know:
Taheem Johnson from Oxnard has become one of the youngest graduates ever from Western Governors University after earning an MBA in information technology management.
WGU is an online-only university, and Johnson's graduation ceremony was held in Chicago over the weekend.
Johnson credits his photographic memory and his grandparents from Fiji for inspiring him.
What's next:
Following his master's degree, Johnson plans to attend both a doctorate program and law school.