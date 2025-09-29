Oxnard teen earns MBA at 17

The Brief A 17-year-old from Oxnard has made history as one of the youngest graduates to ever earn an MBA from Western Governors University. Taheem Johnson graduated with a master's degree in information technology management. Johnson plans to pursue both a doctorate and law school next.



A local teen is making history at the age of just 17.

What we know:

Taheem Johnson from Oxnard has become one of the youngest graduates ever from Western Governors University after earning an MBA in information technology management.

WGU is an online-only university, and Johnson's graduation ceremony was held in Chicago over the weekend.

Johnson credits his photographic memory and his grandparents from Fiji for inspiring him.

What's next:

Following his master's degree, Johnson plans to attend both a doctorate program and law school.