Oxnard soccer coach arrested for inappropriate conduct with 'several' players

A youth soccer coach in Oxnard was arrested Tuesday for alleged inappropriate conduct with "several" of the players he coached, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Oscar Ramirez, 31, was a girls' youth soccer coach who coached at Del Sol Park in Oxnard. Ramirez was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of "lascivious acts and child annoying," with several of the girls he coached at the park, all of whom were under 16 years old, according to police.

Oxnard PD's Family Protection Unit says they've investigated several allegations against Ramirez, and found enough evidence to arrest him on the charges, though did not specify what the allegations were, or how many players had made claims against the coach. Ramirez has been booked to a Ventura County facility and is being held on $20,000 bail.

Detectives believe there could be other victims who've had similar encounters with Ramirez and haven't reported them. Anyone with information about the case or any similar incidents is asked to contact detectives at 805-385-3922.