2-year-old boy abducted in Buena Park found safe

Police have located a 2-year-old boy who was abducted Tuesday morning inside a stolen minivan, according to the Buena Park Police Department.

Ian Eo was inside the minivan near the Emery School when it was stolen around 9:30 a.m., police said. His mother had left the van running to drop something off.

Buena Park police announced just before noon that both Ian and the van were located.

No further information was immediately available.