Oxnard police commander dies while attending training session in Orange County

The Brief Commander Scott Aaron, a 20-year veteran of the Oxnard Police Department, died Friday while on assignment in Orange County. Aaron was found in his hotel room after failing to appear for training; foul play is not currently suspected by authorities. The cause of death is unknown and remains under investigation by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.



An Oxnard Police Department officer was found dead while attending a week-long training session in Orange County, according to authorities.

What we know:

Commander Scott Aaron was found dead in his hotel room on Friday, Jan. 9, after he failed to report for training on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Officials said while the investigation into his death is ongoing, foul play is not suspected.

What we don't know:

The specific cause of Aaron's death has not yet been determined.

What they're saying:

Police Chief Jason Benites shared a tribute to the late commander, highlighting his impact on the force and the city.

"Scott served our department and community with the utmost dedication, compassion, and professionalism. He was a very hard-working and talented officer — an example for others to follow," Benites said. "If we needed something handled, and handled with excellence, we called on Scott. He loved Oxnard, he was proud of his service, and he was a dedicated husband and father. He will be remembered fondly with love and respect."

The backstory:

Aaron was a 20-year veteran of the force and a former U.S. Marine.

His police career began in 1996 with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office in Virginia before he returned to California in 2002.

He joined the Oxnard Police Department on November 20, 2004, and was recently promoted to the rank of commander in May 2025.

During his tenure in Oxnard, he held numerous roles, including range master, major crimes sergeant, and patrol watch commander.

He is survived by his wife Alice, his daughter, his son, his mother, and his grandson.

What's next:

An autopsy is being conducted to determine Aaron's cause of death.