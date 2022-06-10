Pilot killed after plane crashes into building, lands on strawberry field in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - A pilot was killed in a fiery plane crash in Oxnard on Friday morning, officials said.
According to authorities in Ventura County, the aircraft crashed onto a strawberry field near the 101 Freeway at Del Note Boulevard.
Officials with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said it appears the plane hit a building on the southbound lanes of the freeway, causing debris to fall on the northbound side. Fire authorities said the Mooney plane crashed just moments after departing the Camarillo Airport.
A tower recording indicates the pilot did not make a distress call.
The preliminary investigation reveals the plane was likely bound for Arizona and that the plane was registered in the greater Phoenix area.
(Ventura County Fire Deparment)
A SigAlert was temporarily issued in the area and all lanes have since reopened.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.