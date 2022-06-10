Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Pilot killed after plane crashes into building, lands on strawberry field in Oxnard

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 9:42AM
Oxnard
FOX 11

Pilot killed after plane crashes into strawberry field in Oxnard: officials

Fire authorities said the plane was registered in Arizona.

OXNARD, Calif. - A pilot was killed in a fiery plane crash in Oxnard on Friday morning, officials said. 

According to authorities in Ventura County, the aircraft crashed onto a strawberry field near the 101 Freeway at Del Note Boulevard.

Officials with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said it appears the plane hit a building on the southbound lanes of the freeway, causing debris to fall on the northbound side. Fire authorities said the Mooney plane crashed just moments after departing the Camarillo Airport. 

A tower recording indicates the pilot did not make a distress call. 

The preliminary investigation reveals the plane was likely bound for Arizona and that the plane was registered in the greater Phoenix area. 

(Ventura County Fire Deparment)

A SigAlert was temporarily issued in the area and all lanes have since reopened. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
 