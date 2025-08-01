Oxnard man sentenced to 111 years in prison for rape, sexual assault of 5 women

article

The Brief Dustin Ronald Alba, an Oxnard man, has been sentenced to 111 years to life in prison for the rape and sexual assault of five women. He was convicted of nine felony counts after the crimes, which took place from 2012 to 2020, came to light. Police uncovered four additional victims during an investigation that began after one woman reported being raped in 2020.



An Oxnard man was sentenced to 111 years to life in state prison for the rape and sexual assault of five women, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday.

Timeline:

The crimes took place from 2012 to 2020 in Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, and Los Angeles.

The investigation began after a woman who met Alba on a dating app reported being raped by him in August of 2020. After she reported the incident, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office searched Alba’s cell phone and found text messages that led to the discovery of four additional victims.

What we know:

On June 9, 2025, a jury convicted Alba of nine felony counts of forcible sex acts, including rape, sodomy, and attempted forcible rape.

The jury also found true several aggravating factors, including that there were multiple victims, the victims were vulnerable, and alba abused a position of trust.

Four of the victims provided impact statements at the sentencing hearing.

What they're saying:

Deputy District Attorney Rosa Romero, a member of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office Sexual Assault Unit,

"The defendant’s sexual violence caused profound harm to many victims, warranting the sentence imposed," romero said. "while nothing can erase the pain endured, it is my hope that the victims will begin to heal."