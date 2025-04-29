Oxnard man convicted of child molestation

article

The Brief John Edward Kalil of Oxnard was convicted of six felony counts of child molestation involving two victims under the age of 14. The abuse occurred between 2014 and 2020 in the home shared with the victims. Khalil faces a sentence of 150 years to life in state prison if convicted.



An Oxnard man has been convicted of six felony counts of child molestation involving two victims under the age of 14, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

John Edward Kalil, 28, was convicted by a jury on Monday, April 28, of molesting two victims between 2014 and 2020.

The abuse occurred in the home they shared, and both victims reported the abuse after another family member was arrested for similar allegations. Kalil accessed the victims through a familial relationship, according to officials.

What they're saying:

Senior Deputy District Attorney Stuart Gardner, who prosecuted the case, stated, "The teenage victims were not only sexually abused by the defendant but are also alleged victims in a pending sexual abuse case against another family member. While the trauma they endured may never fully heal, this verdict marks the beginning of their journey toward recovery."

What's next:

Kalil is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.

He remains in custody with no bail and faces a potential sentence of 150 years to life in state prison.