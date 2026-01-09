Oxnard man convicted of attempted child abduction using forged court documents

article

The Brief Jose Santos Villalobos of Oxnard was convicted by a jury on Jan. 8 for attempting to abduct his child using forged emergency custody documents. Investigators discovered Villalobos presented fabricated judicial orders to law enforcement in 2024, which a judge later confirmed were never signed. Villalobos faces a maximum of four years and two months in prison; he remains out of custody until his sentencing hearing on Feb. 6, 2026.



An Oxnard man has been convicted of felony attempted child abduction and multiple forgery charges after trying to take custody of his daughter using falsified legal documents, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

On September 6, 2024, Jose Santos Villalobos claimed he had been granted temporary custody of his daughter following an emergency court hearing.

To support his claim, he presented court documents to law enforcement and the district attorney’s office. However, those documents were later determined to be forged.

The judge identified on the forms confirmed he never signed or approved the orders.

A jury found Villalobos guilty of felony attempted child abduction, filing false or forged documents, forgery, and misdemeanor disobeying a domestic relations court order.

The court also found an aggravating factor to be true: the crime was carried out in a manner indicating planning, sophistication, or professionalism.

What they're saying:

Deputy District Attorney Cesar Ponce, who prosecuted the case as part of the domestic violence unit, emphasized the severity of the deception.

"This case involved a calculated effort to deceive law enforcement and our office by fabricating judicial authority," Ponce said. "The verdict makes clear that such conduct will not be tolerated, especially when a child’s safety is at stake."

What's next:

Villalobos is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6.

He faces a maximum sentence of four years and two months in state prison.

As of now, he remains out of custody pending that sentencing hearing.