Oxnard man arrested for alleged rape, kidnapping of intoxicated woman
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An Oxnard man has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape and kidnapping of a woman last month, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are asking for the public’s help.
What we know:
On September 11, detectives began an investigation after a victim reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect, Eddie Alfredo Cortez.
The victim stated that Cortez had contacted them on social media before they met in person.
Cortez then drove the victim to a location in unincorporated Oxnard, where they consumed alcoholic drinks he had provided.
The victim reported experiencing nausea, dizziness, and a loss of motor function before Cortez sexually assaulted them.
The victim was incapacitated and unable to consent, authorities said.
What's next:
On September 30, detectives located and arrested Cortez.
He was charged with felony violations of rape of an intoxicated person and kidnapping with the intent to commit rape.
His bail has been set at $500,000.
He remains in custody, and his next court date is scheduled for October 13 at the Ventura County Superior Court.
Following his arrest, detectives served search warrants at several locations and are continuing to investigate.
What you can do:
Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are asking for the public's assistance.
Anyone with information about Eddie Alfredo Cortez or this case is encouraged to contact Detective Mitchell Peterson via email at mitchell.peterson@venturacounty.gov or by calling 805-384-4728.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.