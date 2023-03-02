Over a dozen neglected cats rescued from Pasadena home

article

Fifteen malnourished and neglected cats were rescued from a home in Pasadena.

Pasadena Humane is now in need of donations to help cover medical care.

According to Pasadena Humane, the neglected cats, including a young kitten, were stressed, confused and in desperate need of immediate help.

Staff transported each cat from the house to the shelter to be examined. Veterinary staff say they will carefully examine each of the 15 cats to determine their conditions and provide any needed medical care.

Pasadena Humane is collecting donations to help support the cats, they are also working to find homes for the 15 cats.

You can find more information and donate online at pasadenahumane.org.