Group of inmates may have escaped from LA County juvenile facility, source tells FOX 11

Over a dozen inmates may have allegedly escaped from a Los Angeles County juvenile facility, a source tells FOX 11.

The Downey Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey late Friday night.

A source told FOX 11 that a group of inmates tried to leave the juvenile facility – with some of the juveniles trying to scale the facility's walls.

At least one of the inmates trying to escape was brought back to custody, the source told FOX 11.

FOX 11 has made calls to the juvenile detention facility but could not be reached for comment by the time the story aired at 10 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.