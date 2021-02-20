Over $150,000 raised for mom who left kids alone so she could work

article

An Ohio mother who was arrested after leaving her kids home so she could go to work and provide for them has received an outpouring of support from across the country.

A GoFundMe account started for Shaina Bell has raised over $150,000 as of Saturday. The goal was $5,000.

Bell, 24, of Liberty Township, was arrested after leaving her two daughters, ages 10 and 2, in a motel room where they live to work at a local pizza shop. She's facing two child endangerment charges.

Bell was scheduled to work and faced the tough decision of a single parent: go to work to support her family but leave her kids alone or stay with them and lose her job.

"I had to go to work. My daughter decided that she wanted to stay here," Bell told WKBN this week. "I felt that she was old enough to be able to stay here with her sister for a few hours because my job is right down the street."

She told police she usually asks someone to check on her children every hour while she works.

"A lot of people are saying hurtful things, but a lot of people are also being there for me and showing great support," Bell told the TV station. "I have over $100,000 in a GoFundMe account right now. I didn't ask for that, but people gave it to me, and I'm just over appreciative to what's going on."

Bell said she plans to use the money to buy a house for her family.

Those who donated on the GoFundMe page posted their support for Bell.

"I am a mother of three and know the struggle. God bless!" wrote one commenter.

Another said, "A single mother going to work in this situation trying to do what is right for her family... I'm disgusted she was arrested. Hopefully this money helps her get some support and relief to help raise her family."

