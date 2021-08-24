Over $100,000 in stolen property recovered from homeless encampment; suspect search underway

article

Crews cleaning up homeless encampments near railroad tracks in Pomona over the weekend found more than $100,000 worth of stolen items, authorities said.

On Saturday, members of the Pomona Homeless Encampment Action Response Team were working near Humane Way and Temple Avenue when they found items "that appeared to be new with the packaging intact," the Pomona Police Department wrote in a press release.

Authorities contacted Union Pacific Railroad police, who confirmed that the items had been stolen from a Union Pacific train, Pomona police Sgt. Brad Paulson said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The recovered items included vehicle tires, small kitchen appliances and fixtures, major appliances, auto-related parts, clothing, shoes, cleaning supplies, baby-related items and various household items.

Stolen property recovered by the Pomona Police Department.

The recovered property was turned over to the Union Pacific Railroad.

No arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified

Investigators said that Union Pacific trains have been a recent target for thefts over the past several months.

Anyone with information related to thefts was asked to contact the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department at 888-877-7267.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.