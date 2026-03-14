Oscars 2026: Massive security surge at Dolby Theatre amid Middle East tensions

The Brief The 2026 Academy Awards will implement unprecedented security measures at the Dolby Theatre due to regional tensions and potential retaliatory threats linked to the Middle East war. A massive one-mile security perimeter, surveillance drones, and FBI collaboration are in place following unverified reports of possible drone threats targeting California. While the White House denies any credible domestic threat from Iran, the LAPD and Gov. Newsom have activated emergency operations to ensure attendee safety.



The 98th Academy Awards will take place this Sunday under a "high-alert" security posture as law enforcement grapples with the geopolitical fallout of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Despite conflicting reports regarding the validity of specific threats, officials are taking no chances with Hollywood’s biggest night.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has established a one-mile security cordoned around the Dolby Theatre, utilizing K-9 units, surveillance drones, and an extensive network of cameras.

This heightened vigilance follows a week of increased patrols at houses of worship and cultural centers across Los Angeles after an attack on a Michigan synagogue.

SUGGESTED:

Executive producer Raj Kapoor confirmed that the production is working in "close collaboration" with the FBI to ensure the safety of A-list celebrities and fans alike.

What we don't know:

The primary source of friction remains an unverified report concerning potential Iranian drone strikes in California.

While ABC News reported that an FBI alert was issued to local agencies, the White House has moved quickly to debunk the severity of the claim.

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It remains unclear if the "single, unverified tip" mentioned by federal officials has been fully cleared or if the security surge is purely a localized "abundance of caution."

What they're saying:

"We want everybody to feel safe and protected and welcome, so it's our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates," said Kapoor.

"We have been working collaboratively through the [State Operations Center]... to make sure we transmit any information that we have received," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

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"At this time, there are no known or specific threats to Los Angeles. The LAPD remains prepared and committed to maintaining public safety," the LAPD said in a statement.

What's next:

The ceremony is scheduled to proceed as planned on Sunday.

Security forces will maintain the perimeter and "heightened alert" status throughout the weekend.

Following the event, local and federal agencies are expected to review the efficacy of these expanded measures, especially the use of surveillance drones in high-density civilian areas.

Preparations for the Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood for the event that takes place on Sunday March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katie McTiernan/Anadolu via Getty Images)