Historic El Niño brewing: Southern California faces winter's strongest storm threats in 75 years

The Brief Forecasters say a potentially historic El Niño is strengthening, threatening to bring a particularly wet and stormy winter to Southern California. The National Weather Service reports a 63% chance this event ranks among the strongest since 1950, driven by surging Pacific Ocean temperatures. Beyond heavy rain and snow, typical regional impacts include a shifted jet stream, West Coast tidal flooding, and harmful algae blooms.



Southern California could be in for a particularly wet and volatile winter, as meteorologists warn a brewing El Niño in the Pacific Ocean may rapidly intensify into one of the most powerful ocean-atmosphere disruptions recorded in the last 75 years.

What we know:

Forecasters at the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center have officially recorded above-average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

These conditions are actively favoring the development of El Niño, which is expected to steadily strengthen in the coming months.

The phenomenon typically shifts the polar jet stream southward over the northern Pacific Ocean.

While this redirects moisture away from the Northern Rockies and the Ohio and Tennessee valleys—leaving them drier—it funnels a conveyor belt of stormy conditions directly into the southern tier of the United States.

For California, this setup traditionally triggers dramatically increased precipitation, alongside an elevated risk of flooding during high tides and the potential for harmful algae blooms along the West Coast.

What we don't know:

While a massive El Niño heavily tilts the scale toward a grueling winter, atmospheric outcomes are never completely guaranteed.

Meteorologists cannot yet pinpoint the exact timing, frequency, or rainfall totals of the storms bound for Southern California. Because atmospheric variables constantly shift, the exact local impacts remain an educated probability rather than a certainty.

What they're saying:

Forecasters are highlighting the sheer historical scale of the data they are tracking.

"There is a 63% chance of a very strong El Niño during November-January that would rank among the largest El Niño events in the historical record going back to 1950," forecasters said.

Officials also urge nuance when interpreting the incoming weather models, noting that size does not always perfectly dictate impact.

"Even very strong El Niño events do not lead to the expected impact everywhere, but stronger events can more significantly tilt the odds in favor of expected outcomes," according to forecasters. "In summary, El Niño conditions are present and expected to strengthen into the Northern Hemisphere winter 2026-27."

Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service, emphasized that preparation relies on analyzing these systems as individual events.

"Every El Niño is not the same; each one is unique with its own imprint on our weather," Graham said in a statement. "Advanced monitoring and an improved understanding of El Niño patterns allow the NWS to better predict and better prepare the public and our core partners for what is to come."

What's next:

Ocean temperatures will be monitored continuously throughout the summer and fall as the system builds.

The critical window to watch will be November 2026 through January 2027, when the El Niño event is projected to peak in strength, likely triggering the first major wave of winter storms across the southern United States.