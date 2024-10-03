Oscar Mayer Wienermobile touring in LA. How you can visit

You can get an inside look of the popular Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as they tour through Los Angeles.

They will be in town from Oct. 3 to the 6th.

Guests can go inside the Wienermobile, grab freebies and coupons, and of course take photos with the unique and fun vehicle.

The tour dates are below.

Thursday, Oct 3rd: Dollar General

• 2:00pm - 6:00pm (4hrs) @ 1000 S La Brea Ave Inglewood, CA 90301

Friday, Oct 4th: Dollar General

• 2:00pm - 6:00pm (4hrs) @ 1445 S Main St Santa Ana, CA 92707

Saturday, Oct 5th: Touch a Truck - CIty of Hawthorne 2024

• 10:00am - 1:00pm (3hrs) @ 3851 West El Segundo Boulevard Hawthorne, California 90250

Sunday, Oct 6th: Believe Walk

• 6:00am - 12:00pm (6hrs) @ 25 Grant St Redlands, CA 92373