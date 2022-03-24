Teen dies after fall from drop tower ride at Orlando's ICON PARK, authorities say

article

A teenager fell to his death while riding an Orlando-area drop tower attraction, according to officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Several law enforcement officers, firefighters, and paramedics responded to ICON Park late Thursday evening after a 911 caller reported the incident at the popular tourist attraction on International Drive.

Witnesses on the scene told deputies that someone had fallen off the Orlando Free Fall ride. The Orange County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

FOX 35 News spoke to people who saw the boy fall from the ride. They say they could see the boys parents panicking as they watched.





"At first we thought it was a piece of the ride or whatever until we got a little closer and it was a person laying on the ground," said Montrey Williams. "Everyone was just panicking and screaming."

RELATED: Teen falls from Florida ride: Video shows moments leading up to deadly plunge

"We operate the ride with all the safety precautions in mind. Everything is in place and this is why we are doing this investigation," John Stine, director of marketing for the Slingshot Group, told FOX 35 News.

Authorities said a 14-year-old boy fell off the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park. He later died from his injuries.

According to ICON Park's website, the Orlando Free Fall stands at 430 feet, "making it the world’s tallest freestanding drop tower." The ride can accommodate 30 riders when loaded to capacity.

RELATED: World's tallest slingshot, drop tower rides opens at ICON Park in Orlando

The vehicle rotates around a central tower as it rises. After it reaches the top, riders tilt forward and face the ground briefly before free-falling nearly 400 feet at approximately 75 miles per hour.

The Orlando Free Fall sits adjacent to the Orlando Slingshot. Both attractions, which opened in December, are owned and operated by the Slingshot Group of Companies, according to the ICON Park website. ICON Park is also home to The Wheel at ICON Park and the Orlando Starflyer.

This death investigation is in its very early stages, the Sheriff's Office said. The ride will remain closed during the investigation.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.