The Original Lobster Festival returns to Fountain Valley

Published  September 6, 2024 11:13am PDT
Fountain Valley
Seafood lovers, rejoice! The Original Lobster Festival is happening in Fountain Valley from Sept. 6-8, 2024.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, returns to Fountain Valley this weekend.

The festival prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time. 

It offers all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, and even lobster beignets. The festival also features live music with cover bands including The Reflexx "ClassicAlternative", Gypsy Dreams "Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Private Eyes "Hall & Oates Tribute", REMJ - Michael Jackson Tribute Show, Fast Times "Ultimate 80s", Boys of Summer "Eagles Tribute", and Hollywood U2 "U2 Tribute."

The event kicks off Friday, Sept. 6 at the Fountain Valley Sports Park. 

The hours are as follows:

  • Friday, Sept. 6th: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. 
  • Saturday, Sept. 7th: noon-11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 8th: noon - 8 p.m. 

Ticket information can be found online at https://www.originallobsterfestival.com/ticket