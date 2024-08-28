Police raid in Granada Hills targets organized retail crime

In an attempt to fight organized crime, multiple police raids occurred Wednesday morning.

SkyFOX was over a house in Granada Hills near San Fernando Mission Blvd. and Balboa Blvd. as law enforcement went in and out of the home removing boxes of evidence.

There were multiple locations targeted with search and arrest warrants this morning.

The raids are being led by the LAPD, U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI. Task forces in Orange County and Ventura County were also involved.

Authorities say today's raid targets people providing the logistical support to burglary crews. They are not only going after the actual criminals themselves, but also those who are supporting them in organized crime rings.

The U.S. Attorney and other law enforcement agencies are planning to announce developments related to the raids during a 10:30 a.m. press conference.



