Expand / Collapse search

Police raid in Granada Hills targets organized retail crime

By
Published  August 28, 2024 9:08am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Organized crime targeted in raid

Simultaneous police raids were carried out Wednesday morning in an attempt to take down organized crime.

LOS ANGELES - In an attempt to fight organized crime, multiple police raids occurred Wednesday morning. 

SkyFOX was over a house in Granada Hills near San Fernando Mission Blvd. and Balboa Blvd. as law enforcement went in and out of the home removing boxes of evidence.

There were multiple locations targeted with search and arrest warrants this morning. 

The raids are being led by the LAPD, U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI. Task forces in Orange County and Ventura County were also involved. 

Authorities say today's raid targets people providing the logistical support to burglary crews. They are not only going after the actual criminals themselves, but also those who are supporting them in organized crime rings. 

The U.S. Attorney and other law enforcement agencies are planning to announce developments related to the raids during a 10:30 a.m. press conference. 


 