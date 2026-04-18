Student arrested after loaded gun found at Orange Vista High School in Perris

The Brief A loaded firearm was discovered Friday at Orange Vista High School in Perris, triggering an immediate campus-wide lockdown. A student was arrested and transported to a Riverside County juvenile detention center. No injuries were reported among students or staff.



An Inland Empire high school was placed on lockdown Friday morning after campus authorities discovered a loaded firearm in the possession of a student.

What we know:

The Val Verde District Police Department located the loaded handgun at approximately 10 a.m. on the campus of Orange Vista High School in Perris.

The student allegedly responsible for bringing the weapon to school was taken into custody and booked into a Riverside County detention center for minors.

Following the initial discovery, a joint sweep was conducted by district police, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad, and K-9 units to verify that the campus was clear of further threats.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the age or identity of the student due to their minor status, nor has a specific motive for bringing the loaded weapon to campus been established.

It remains unclear how the firearm was first detected—whether through a random search, a tip, or visual confirmation by staff.

What they're saying:

"We encourage everyone in our school community to follow the 'see something, say something' principle," the Val Verde District Police Department said in a statement.

"If you observe anything suspicious or concerning, please report it immediately to school staff or law enforcement."

What's next:

While the lockdown has been lifted and the campus deemed safe, the student faces pending legal proceedings.

What you can do:

Parents and students are encouraged to utilize the district's reporting channels for any suspicious activity. Any concerns can be directed to Orange Vista High School administration or the Val Verde District Police.