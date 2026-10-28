OC nanny charged after being caught on video striking, shaking baby

The Brief A nanny faces 10 felony child abuse charges after video footage captured her repeatedly punching, striking, and violently shaking a 2-month-old infant, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced. Authorities say 29-year-old Iara Dossantos Bomfim fled to Brazil in July after the child's mother discovered the abuse, but was arrested by Irvine Police on Oct. 23 after returning and attempting to create a new Care.com profile. Bomfim faces up to 18 years in state prison if convicted on all counts.



A nanny who was captured on video repeatedly striking and violently shaking a two-month-old baby has been charged with 10 felony counts of child abuse, the Orange County DA's Office announced.

What we know:

Iara Dossantos Bomfim, 29, of Anaheim, was arrested by Irvine Police on October 23 after she returned from Brazil and was attempting to set up another Care.com account to advertise her nanny services.

According to the DA's office, Bomfim fled to Brazil on July 12, a day after the baby’s mom saw her abusing her child on the family’s nanny cam.

Timeline:

On July 11, the baby’s mom checked her nanny cam footage after she heard her son screaming and went into the nursery to check on him. After reviewing the nanny cam, the mom saw Bomfim sitting on a yoga ball and violently bouncing the baby as his head and neck bounced back and forth and side to side, a statement from the DA's office said. Bomfim was then seen punching the baby in the back of his head with a closed fist.

Nanny cam footage from the last 30 days showed Bomfim punching, hitting, and shaking the baby. The alleged acts started on June 17, when the baby was just two months and 10 days old. The violence continued until he was three months and five days old, the DA's office added.

In one instance, the baby was seen falling off the bed headfirst and another day, Bomfim was seen forcefully throwing the baby on the bed.

What they're saying:

"This family’s nightmare began the moment a monster disguised as a loving nanny walked through their front door with open arms to care for their brand-new baby, and this should serve as a powerful reminder to parents everywhere that evil can hide behind the friendliest of smiles and the heartiest of laughs," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

What's next:

Bomfim pleaded not guilty and is currently being held on $500,000 bail.

She faces a maximum sentence of 18 years in state prison if convicted on all counts.