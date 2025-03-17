Armed man, 19, fatally shot by Fullerton PD

An investigation continues after a 19-year-old man, who officials said was armed, was shot and killed by police officers in Fullerton.

He was said to have been armed with a knife and a pellet gun.

The firearm allegedly resembled a Smith and Wesson handgun.

What we know:

Officers with the Fullerton Police Department were called to the 700 block of West Orangethrope Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, March 15. They were called to the scene after receiving a report about a man who had allegedly threatened a family member.

"The reporting party told the call taker his 19-year-old brother had a knife and swung it at his father," said Kristy Wells with Fullerton PD.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who matched the description on the sidewalk outside the home.

"At one point, the suspect abruptly lifted his shirt and removed what appeared to be a handgun," Wells said. "An officer-involved shooting then occurred."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also recovered a pellet gun near his body.

What we don't know:

The name of the man fatally shot by officers has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Fullerton Police Department at 714-738-6754. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or visit www.p3tips.com/913.