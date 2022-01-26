Opposition grows over the renaming of Boyle Heights street after Vicente Fernández

An effort to rename a small street in Boyle Heights after Ranchera superstar Vicente Fernández has run into opposition.

Councilman Kevin de Leon announced the proposal not long after the beloved singer’s death in December. However, many residents are not in agreement with the proposal.

During a Zoom meeting Wednesday, Vice President David Silvas of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council voiced residents’ objections, including allegations of homophobia and more.

"There is documented photos of him hugging quote ‘a unnamed young woman’ and groping her breasts. We are in a different world, a different time and we can’t ignore these things," Silvas said.

Generations of Latinos grew up listening to Chente’s music. Carlos Montes, a member of the neighborhood council, spoke for residents in support of the name change.

"I’m just saying his career, what he has contributed culturally and emotionally to millions of people outweigh these allegations," Montes stated.

Ultimately, the councilmembers agreed to send the issue back to the Planning and Land Use committee to formalize sentiment including for de Leon to include the neighborhood council on any future plans in Boyle Heights.

Councilman de Leon was too busy with his mayoral campaign to attend the neighborhood council meeting or speak with FOX 11. But his staff was listening in and said the support far outnumbered the objections.

