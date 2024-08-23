Jay Littleton Ball Park in Ontario goes up in flames

A piece of Southern California and film history went up in flames after a fire erupted at Jay Littleton Ballpark in Ontario.

Authorities said the major fire at the ballpark, located on the corner of Grove Avenue and 4th Street, started just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said the fire was raging and tore through the stands, the dugout, and everything in its path.

Built in the 1930s, the field is a landmark that generations of families grew up playing on.

Not only is the ballpark treasured in the community, but it has also been used for filming.

Some of the movies shot at the ballpark include the 1992 film "A League of Their Own," starring Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell," and "The Babe," which tells the story of Babe Ruth. In addition, an episode of "The X-Files" was filmed there in 1999.

While the park is cherished by many, residents told FOX 11 it has been plagued with problems with the homeless community in recent years.

"We constantly have issues with the homeless at the park," said Aaron Matthisen, the President of the Ontario Eastern Little League. "In the past, they’ve broken into the building and cut the gas line so they could hook up their own gas…it’s just fallen in disarray, and I unfortunately think that’s what happened."

Arson investigators were called to the scene and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.