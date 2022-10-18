Ontario International Airport to open terminals, restaurants to non-flyers with new program

No flight? No problem!

Ontario International Airport has launched a new free program that opens its terminals, shops, and restaurants to non-flyers. The program is among the first of its kind in the United States providing the public access to terminal and airport services that have been unavailable to non-travelers since before 9/11.

With ONT+, non-travelers can greet family and friends at the gate, grab a bite to eat, watch planes arrive and depart, or greet a loved one as they arrive.

Here's how it works.

ONT+ works much like a regular ticket. To get one, visit www.flyontario.com/ontplus and fill out an online application within seven days of when you want to visit. You'll have to select the specific day, time slot, and terminal as well.

If you are approved you'll get your visitor pass via email, which you'll bring along with a TSA-approved photo ID to enter the security checkpoint. Printed passes are not accepted.

You'll be subject to the same rules and regulations as travelers boarding airplanes. That means you are not allowed to bring TSA-prohibited items, etc.

The launch of ONT+ comes as Ontario International prepares to celebrate six years of local ownership with its State of the Airport event on November 1 at the Ontario Convention Center.