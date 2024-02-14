Ontario student plotted school shooting, had 6 intended victims, police say

An 18-year-old student at Ontario Christian High School was arrested after police say he plotted to carry out a school shooting.

An arsenal of weapons and ammunition were recovered at the student's house.

According to the Ontario Police Department, the student, Sebastian Villasenor, had five intended victims and was contemplating a sixth one.

Police were alerted to the shooting plot after a concerned classmate spoke to school officials. The school then notified police, who then went to his house.

"He was so obsessed with our response times that he Google mapped how far it would be from the Ontario Police Department for our response time to the school," Police Chief Mike Lorenz said during a press conference.

When police searched the house they found numerous weapons, including seven rifles, two revolvers, one handgun, one shotgun and over a thousand rounds of ammunition.

Police added that Villasenor didn't personally own those weapons, but they belonged to his parents who had them locked away. It's unclear if the 18-year-old had the key to unlock them and gain access.

Chief Lorenz said that Villasenor had been a student at the school for the past two years and he struggled in his personal relationships.

Police believe he was making his plot to take place around the Columbine anniversary, which is in April.

"We're so grateful to a student who is brave enough to say something when they saw something that was off. And so on behalf of Ontario Christian School, we just want to express a lot of gratitude," said school principal Ben Dykhouse.

Villasenor is now facing multiple felony charges including five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted criminal threats.