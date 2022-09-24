One killed, two injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine

One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said.

The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the location at 4:08 a.m. reported one person dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed two people, in stable condition, to a hospital, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.

It's unknown what caused the crash.