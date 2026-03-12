Disneyland swatting hoax: Anaheim police investigating false mass shooting report

The Brief Anaheim police are investigating a "swatting" call that triggered a massive law enforcement response at Disneyland Wednesday night. The hoax involved false reports of a mass shooting and bomb threats, drawing at least a dozen patrol units to the theme park grounds. The incident comes amid heightened security across California following an FBI warning regarding potential retaliatory drone strikes by Iran.



Anaheim authorities are searching for the person responsible for a hoax emergency call that sent a wave of police cruisers to Disneyland on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to Disneyland at around 9:45 p.m. following a call reporting a possible mass shooting and bomb threats within the theme park.

At least a dozen patrol vehicles were spotted as officers worked to secure the area.

Police later confirmed the threats were a hoax and no danger was found. The park returned to normal operations.

What we don't know:

The identity and location of the caller remain unknown as investigators work to trace the source of the swatting.

Police have not yet released details on whether any specific guests or areas of the park were targeted in the initial false report.

Big picture view:

The incident occurred against the backdrop of a broader security alert, with Governor Gavin Newsom recently stating, "While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state."

This follows an FBI memo warning that Iran has "aspired to conduct a surprise attack" using drones from unidentified vessels off the California coast.

What you can do:

Park guests and residents are encouraged to remain vigilant but are advised that Disneyland remains safe for normal operations.

If you have any information regarding the source of the hoax call, you can contact the Anaheim Police Department at (714) 765-1900.

Authorities are reminding the public that swatting—the act of making a false report to trigger a massive police response—is a serious crime that can lead to felony charges.