One killed in single-car crash in Newport Beach

One person was killed when a Mercedes-Benz crashed into a box truck on PCH in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - One person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a parked car in Newport Beach Sunday night.

The crash happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. on PCH. According to Newport Beach Police, the car drove into a parked car. One of the three people in the car was pronounced dead, the other two people in the car were transported to Mission Hospital.

PCH was closed in both directions Sunday night between Hoag Drive and Riverside Avenue while crews work on the scene and investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.