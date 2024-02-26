One found dead at scene of Tujunga house fire; One detained

article

A person was found dead Monday at the scene of a house fire in the Tujunga area, and a man was detained at the scene.

The fire was reported about 10:50 a.m. in the 10200 block of North Silverton Avenue, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters responded to a two-story descending hillside home with smoke showing," Prange said. "Crews made entry, advancing hose lines, and found fire on the lower floor -- floor Sub-1."

Firefighters extinguished the flames in 23 minutes, Prange said.

"Sadly, one person was found dead at the scene," Prange said. "Paramedics provided assessment, care, and hospital transport for one other person with symptoms of smoke inhalation."

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man was detained at the scene of the fire, but no additional information was released.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person who was found dead, or on the cause of death.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.