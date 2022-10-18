1 dead after vehicle plunges over cliff on Angeles Crest Highway

One person is dead after a car went over a cliff and flipped over on the Angeles Crest Highway on Tuesday morning, fire authorities said.

Rescue crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were in the process of hoisting the vehicle and the body from the canyon in an area close to the Switzer Truck Trail near La Cañada Flintridge.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle as it plunged over the side of the canyon, landing approximately 20 feet from where the vehicle landed just before 10 a.m.

One person is dead after a car went over a cliff on the Angeles Crest Highway on. Oct. 18, 2022.

It appears the driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.