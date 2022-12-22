One dead, 10 others injured during multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim

One person died and 10 others were injured during a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim.

At least eight vehicles were involved.

The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer.

The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate injuries was taken to an area hospital and nine others complained of pain but were treated on scene and did not require or declined to be checked out at a hospital.

The cause of the crash was being investigated but police suspect it was possibly DUI related, Carringer said. That driver, who is in his 30s, was arrested.