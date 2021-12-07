Health officials confirm first case of omicron variant in Long Beach

article

Health officials announced the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Long Beach Tuesday.

The individual is fully vaccinated and is asymptomatic, according to City health officials. They added the individual returned to the area on Nov. 29 after traveling internationally. Officials also noted the patient did not travel to the South Africa region, but did not specify where they traveled from.

Long Beach has its own health department and the latest case marks the fourth one in Los Angeles County.

The first case of the new omicron variant in LA County was confirmed earlier this month involving a person who returned to Southern California after traveling to South Africa from London on Nov. 22.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference after the first confirmed case of the omicron variant hit the Golden State and said the new variant should not force another shutdown going into the holidays.

The impact of the Omicron variant remains unknown. However, health officials believe it may be more contagious than other variants.

The City of Long Beach offers vaccine clinics six days a week for those ages 5 and older regardless of immigration status.

