Olympic medals stolen during home burglary in Laguna Hills

Investigators in Orange County are searching for three Olympic medals that were stolen from a house in Laguna Hills.

According to the sheriff’s department, on Oct. 29 a home on the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane was burglarized in the evening.

The suspect(s) stole a safe containing several items including three Olympic medals.

It is not clear who the medals belong to, but the person competed in the US Women’s Volleyball team in London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 games.

The medals were being temporarily stored at the house, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

No arrests have been made and no description of the suspect(s) was released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact OC Sheriff’s Southwest Investigations Bureau at 949-425-1900. You can remain anonymous by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).