Olympian Suni Lee says she was pepper-sprayed in racist attack in LA

Olympic champion Suni Lee says she was the victim of a racist attack.

The gymnast says she and her friends were out in LA, waiting for an Uber, when a group of people hurled racist comments at them... one of them pepper-sprayed Lee in the arm.

The group then left the area. Lee says all her friends are of Asian descent.

Reports of hate crimes in Los Angeles County rose to 635 last year, reaching their highest point in a dozen years and continuing a trend of increases, according to an annual report released Wednesday by the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations.

The survey showed that the 20% increase in hate crime was largely due to a 53% spike in racial crimes. Crimes targeting Blacks, Latinos, whites and Asians all rose dramatically. The increase reflects the largest numeric and percentage increase since 2003.

RELATED: New report reveals highest level of hate crimes in LA County in years

Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 76% in 2020, mirroring a trend in many other jurisdictions as physical and verbal attacks on Asian Americans rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 44 anti-Asian hate crimes reported in the county in 2020, more than three-quarters involved physical violence -- up from 58% in 2018, the report shows.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.