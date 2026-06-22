Olivia Rodrigo launches Daisy Chain Fields all-women music festival in Irvine

The Brief Olivia Rodrigo announced her first-ever music festival, Daisy Chain Fields, featuring an all-female lineup and donating 100% of net proceeds to organizations that support women and girls. The festival will take place on August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, with performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii and more. The announcement comes after Rodrigo’s latest album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," set major 2026 streaming records.



On Monday, Olivia Rodrigo announced her first-ever Daisy Chain Fields Festival, touting an all-female lineup.

The music festival will take place later this summer.

Olivia Rodrigo launches music festival

What they're saying:

"Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all. I’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years and i am so ecstatic its finally coming true!!," Rodrigo shared on Instagram on June 22. "Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls. The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends. I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change, and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that."

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the American Express Platinum Card x Olivia Rodrigo Concert at Park Avenue Armory on October 23, 2025 in New York City. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for American Express)

Daisy Chain Fields information

Big picture view:

The Daisy Chain Fields music festival will take place at Irvine, California’s Great Park on August 29.

The festival will feature performances from Rodrigo alongside Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, the Breeders, Die Spitz, Bikini Kill, Eli, Garbage, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri and Not for Radio.

The festival will also feature special guests Karen O, Stevie Nicks and Sarah McLachlan.

Presale tickets will begin on Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Some of the organizations that the festival is partnering with include Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeForm, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women’s Law Center and Planned Parenthood.

Olivia Rodrigo breaks streaming records

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old pop star’s third studio album shattered streaming records across major platforms.

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Spotify announced on X that the album "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love" became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2026 so far by a female artist.

The album also set a milestone on Amazon Music, delivering the platform’s biggest first 24-hour streaming debut globally of any album Amazon Music in 2026, according to Billboard.