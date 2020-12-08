Olivia Jade speaks out for first time since college admissisons scandal

When Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, went on Facebook’s Red Table Talk, the daughter of famous Actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli said she’s sorry about last year’s USC college admissions scandal, confessed to how wrong it was and asked for a second chance.

“I didn’t come on here to try to win people over and get people to like me,” says Olivia Jade. “I just want to apologize for contributing to these social inequalities, even though I didn’t realize it at the time.”

RELATED: Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty to charges related to college admissions scandal

The hosts had mixed emotions about Olivia Jade wanting to speak out on their show. “I feel like here we are, white woman coming to black women for support when we don’t get the same from them,” says Host Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“I understand what you’re saying but I never want to be the thing that was done to me by white women,” Actress and Host Jada Pinkett Smith said in response. “There are the kind of attitudes that feed what we’re fighting.”

Advertisement

Olivia Jade says the past year has given her a chance to grow. She says she’s learned from what happened and now wants to use her platform for good.

“I was like, ‘this was wrong, you need to talk about this publically because the situation was public and then you need to move forward and do better," Olivia Jade said on the show.

Jade says she’s started working with kids in Watts and is searching for her purpose in the world and the best place to invest herself and give back.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.