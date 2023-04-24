Oil-like substance seeps from ground under Rancho Park overpass

An oil-like substance seeped from underground beneath a freeway overpass in Rancho Park Monday night, prompting a street closure and a response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 2800 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard, near the interchange of the Santa Monica (10) and San Diego (405) Freeways, around 5:54 p.m., and requested a vacuum truck and sand to help mitigate environmental effects of the flow of the substance, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There is no anticipated widespread public hazard, Prange said.

Firefighters used soil from the side of the street to try and mitigate the spread of substance.

Drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes because of the closure of a stretch of Sepulveda Boulevard prompted by the seepage.