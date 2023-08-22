Ohio school bus crash leaves student dead, at least 23 hurt on first day of school

A school bus in Ohio "loaded" with dozens of elementary students on their way to the first day of classes crashed along a roadway Tuesday morning when a minivan sideswiped the bus, killing one child and injuring at least 23 others, authorities said.

The bus had 52 students on board as it made its route northeast of Dayton just around 8:16 a.m., Sgt. Tyler Ross of the Ohio Highway Patrol told reporters.

At that time, Ross said, a Honda Odyssey veered from the left lanes of Ohio State Route 41 into the side of the school bus, whose driver tried to avoid the minivan.

One child died at the crash site after being ejected from the bus as it rolled over, Ross said.

Of the remaining students, 22 suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and one suffered a serious injury. All 23 injured students were rushed to a hospital either by first responders or personal vehicles.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigating a crash on Ohio State Route 41. (WKEF)

"It’s a tragic incident," Ross said, noting the bus was "loaded" with students and that there are no seatbelts for passengers aboard a school bus.

The school bus driver was wearing a seatbelt. No update on the bus driver’s condition was immediately available.

The minivan carried a driver and one passenger, both of whom were rushed to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Ross said.

At least 22 students were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one student suffered a serious injury. (WKEF)

The driver of the minivan was identified as Hermanio Joseph, 35, and his passenger as Roberto Mompremier, 37, both of Springfield, FOX19 Cincinnati reported.

Northwestern Local Schools in Springfield confirmed one of its buses was involved in a crash and said parents could reunite with their children at German Township Firehouse.

Students began their first day of school Tuesday, according to the district’s website.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

