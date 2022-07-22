Official Summer Fair of LA returns to Santa Anita Park

From the extreme dog stunt show to classic pig races, the Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles is back in full swing at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

The fair is offering an array of unique foods for attendees.

"Everybody comes to Juicy’s for the giant turkey legs or the jumbo corn dogs, but this year is crazy curly fry year," said Brett Enright, the owner of Juicy’s Fair Food. Some of the crazy curly fry options include a cheesy bacon curly fry and a cheesy baked mac ‘n cheese Hot Cheeto carne asada curly fry. Juicy’s was recently featured on the A&E show "Deep Fried Dynasty."

The fair runs from July 21 – August 20 and is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to midnight. On Saturdays and Sundays, the fair is open from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

